2014 Mazda CX-5 GX AWD

2.0L 4 CYLINDER ENGLINE / BLUETOOTH / CRUISE CONTROL / POWER WINDOW / ALLOY WHEEL / KEYLESS ENTREE

New arrival, in good condition.  Small scratches on the rear bumper pictured for reference, otherwise the vehicle is in really good shape.  

Compact SUV, great on gas, great for highway and city commutes, loads of cargo space.  Very affordable and reliable, priced to sell! 

Vehicle will be sold with a safety certification.  

Finance available, almost all are approved, apply online through our website at www.cwcanada.ca 

Extended warrantee available and sold seperately, email us at sales@cwcanada.ca or call us at (548) 338-6399 for more info. 

Come visit us for a test drive today, no appointments required!

2014 Mazda CX-5

153,040 KM

Details Description Features

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
2014 Mazda CX-5

GX

12394614

2014 Mazda CX-5

GX

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
153,040KM
Good Condition
VIN JM3KE4BE8E0361436

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 153,040 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Mazda CX-5 GX AWD

2.0L 4 CYLINDER ENGLINE / BLUETOOTH / CRUISE CONTROL / POWER WINDOW / ALLOY WHEEL / KEYLESS ENTREE

New arrival, in good condition.  Small scratches on the rear bumper pictured for reference, otherwise the vehicle is in really good shape.  

Compact SUV, great on gas, great for highway and city commutes, loads of cargo space.  Very affordable and reliable, priced to sell! 

Vehicle will be sold with a safety certification.  

Finance available, almost all are approved, apply online through our website at www.cwcanada.ca 

Extended warrantee available and sold seperately, email us at sales@cwcanada.ca or call us at (548) 338-6399 for more info. 

Come visit us for a test drive today, no appointments required! 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

2014 Mazda CX-5