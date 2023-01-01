$13,999+ tax & licensing
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing
Fitzgerald Motors
519-579-4995
2014 Mazda MAZDA3
2014 Mazda MAZDA3
GT - BACK-UP CAM! SUNROOF! HTD SEATS!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing
176,737KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10285182
- Stock #: 3690
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3690
- Mileage 176,737 KM
Vehicle Description
- Single owner
- Dealer serviced
- 2.5L motor
Here comes another Mazda 3 GT Sedan with all the right features! This sporty sedan is in great condition in and out and drives very smooth! Dealer serviced since new by its only owner, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Loaded with the powerful 2.5L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, navigation system, back-up camera, fog lights, cloth interior, heated seats, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, alloys, sunroof, digital climate control, cruise control, A/C, BOSE audio, AM/FM/CD/AUX/, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, alarm, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax available!
Extended warranty available!
Financing available O.A.C
ONLY $13,999 PLUS HST & LIC.
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Bose Sound System
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Seating
5 Passenger
Additional Features
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
