2014 Mazda MAZDA3

176,737 KM

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

GT - BACK-UP CAM! SUNROOF! HTD SEATS!

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

GT - BACK-UP CAM! SUNROOF! HTD SEATS!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_OneOwner

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

176,737KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10285182
  Stock #: 3690

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3690
  • Mileage 176,737 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Single owner
- Dealer serviced
- 2.5L motor

Here comes another Mazda 3 GT Sedan with all the right features! This sporty sedan is in great condition in and out and drives very smooth! Dealer serviced since new by its only owner, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Loaded with the powerful 2.5L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, navigation system, back-up camera, fog lights, cloth interior, heated seats, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, alloys, sunroof, digital climate control, cruise control, A/C, BOSE audio, AM/FM/CD/AUX/, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, alarm, and much more!


Certified!
Carfax available!
Extended warranty available!
Financing available O.A.C
ONLY $13,999 PLUS HST & LIC.


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Bose Sound System

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

Automatic lights
SMART KEY
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

