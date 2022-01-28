$14,999+ tax & licensing
519-579-4995
2014 Mazda MAZDA3
GS AT 5-Door - BACK-UP CAM! ALLOYS! PUSH START!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
$14,999
- Listing ID: 8244765
- Stock #: 3127
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 107,821 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- New rear brakes
Here comes another Mazda 3 GS Sport hatchback with all the right features! This spacious hatchback is in great condition in and out and drives very well! Regularly serviced, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, back-up camera, cloth interior, alloys, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, cruise control, A/C, AM/FM/CD/AUX/, Bluetooth, smart key, alarm, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax available!
Extended warranty available!
Financing available for as low as 5.99% O.A.C!
ONLY $14,999 PLUS HST & LIC.
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
