2014 Mazda MAZDA3

107,821 KM

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

GS AT 5-Door - BACK-UP CAM! ALLOYS! PUSH START!

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

GS AT 5-Door - BACK-UP CAM! ALLOYS! PUSH START!

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

107,821KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- New rear brakes



Here comes another Mazda 3 GS Sport hatchback with all the right features! This spacious hatchback is in great condition in and out and drives very well! Regularly serviced, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!



Loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, back-up camera, cloth interior, alloys, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, cruise control, A/C, AM/FM/CD/AUX/, Bluetooth, smart key, alarm, and much more!



Certified!
Carfax available!
Extended warranty available!
Financing available for as low as 5.99% O.A.C!
ONLY $14,999 PLUS HST & LIC.



Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com



* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Bluetooth
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Rear Defrost
5 Passenger
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera

