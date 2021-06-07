Menu
2014 Mazda MAZDA5

60,000 KM

$12,795

+ tax & licensing
$12,795

+ taxes & licensing

Jerry Zister's Auto Pro

519-578-0360

2014 Mazda MAZDA5

2014 Mazda MAZDA5

GS

2014 Mazda MAZDA5

GS

Location

Jerry Zister's Auto Pro

236 Mill St, Kitchener, ON N2M 3R5

519-578-0360

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,795

+ taxes & licensing

60,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7218803
  • VIN: JM1CW2CL7E0174992

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black + Gray
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 60,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New Tires!! Very Low KM'S!! This beautifully detailed 2014 Mazda 5 is nicely equipped with all of the options below, This vehicle has been professionally inspected from bumper to bumper, is fully certified and ready to drive. All maintenance is up to date on this accident free vehicle which includes two sets of keys and a full tank of fuel. Jerry Zister has been a trusted name for vehicle sales and service in Waterloo Region for the past 53 years

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Engine Immobilizer

Jerry Zister's Auto Pro

Jerry Zister's Auto Pro

236 Mill St, Kitchener, ON N2M 3R5

519-578-0360

