2014 Mazda MAZDA6

165,296 KM

Details Description Features

$15,488

+ tax & licensing
$15,488

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2014 Mazda MAZDA6

2014 Mazda MAZDA6

GT - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM!

2014 Mazda MAZDA6

GT - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer

$15,488

+ taxes & licensing

165,296KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9501439
  Stock #: 3450

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3450
  • Mileage 165,296 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Dealer serviced
- Highly optioned

Here comes a rare and desirable Mazda 6 GT with ALL the options! This spacious sedan is in great condition in and out and drives very smooth! Dealer serviced since day one, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Loaded with the powerful 2.5L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, navigation system, back-up camera, blind-spot warning, lane departure warning, leather interior, heated seats, dual power seats, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, upgraded alloys, sunroof, digital climate control, adaptive cruise control, BOSE audio system, A/C, AM/FM/AUX/, Bluetooth, smart key, alarm, and much more!

Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
ONLY $15,488 PLUS HST & LIC


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com 


*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Push Button Start
CD Player
Bluetooth
Bose Sound System
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Dual Climate Control
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

