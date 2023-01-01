$15,488+ tax & licensing
519-579-4995
2014 Mazda MAZDA6
GT - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
$15,488
- Listing ID: 9501439
- Stock #: 3450
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 165,296 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Dealer serviced
- Highly optioned
Here comes a rare and desirable Mazda 6 GT with ALL the options! This spacious sedan is in great condition in and out and drives very smooth! Dealer serviced since day one, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Loaded with the powerful 2.5L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, navigation system, back-up camera, blind-spot warning, lane departure warning, leather interior, heated seats, dual power seats, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, upgraded alloys, sunroof, digital climate control, adaptive cruise control, BOSE audio system, A/C, AM/FM/AUX/, Bluetooth, smart key, alarm, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
ONLY $15,488 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
