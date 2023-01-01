$19,999+ tax & licensing
2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C300 4MATIC Sport Sedan - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! PANO ROOF!
Location
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
86,725KM
Used
- Stock #: 3783
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 86,725 KM
Vehicle Description
- Accident free
- Low mileage
- Well optioned
Here comes another desirable Mercedes-Benz C300 4MATIC sedan with only 87,000km! This beautiful sports sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Dealer serviced since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder automatic transmission, 4MATIC AWD system, navigation system, back-up camera, blind-spot warning, alloy wheels, panoramic sunroof, leather interior, heated seats, power seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, digital climate control, steering wheel controls, fog lights, key-less entry, alarm, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended warranty available!
Financing available for as low as 9.99% O.A.C
$19,999 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Seating
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Additional Features
AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
LED Lights
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2