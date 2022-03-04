Menu
2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

73,135 KM

Details Description Features

$20,450

+ tax & licensing
$20,450

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 4MATIC Sport Sedan - LEATHER! BSM! SUNROOF!

2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 4MATIC Sport Sedan - LEATHER! BSM! SUNROOF!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_AccidentFree

$20,450

+ taxes & licensing

73,135KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8540171
  Stock #: 3181

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3181
  • Mileage 73,135 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Winter tire package included
- AWD


Here comes a beautiful Mercedes-Benz C300 4MATIC with only 73km! This AWD sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well serviced over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated! 


Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, blind spot detection, leather interior, heated seats. power sunroof, power seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, digital climate control, steering wheel controls, Bluetooth, alloys, key-less entry, alarm, and much more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended warranty available!
Financing available for as low as 6.99% O.A.C
ONLY $20,450 PLUS HST & LIC


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com


* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude*

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
CD Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Climate Control
AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

