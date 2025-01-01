$19,999+ taxes & licensing
2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
4dr Sdn E 350 4MATIC,Certified,No Accident,GPS
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 106,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Here's your chance to own a piece of automotive luxury with this stunning 2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class from Auto Expo Inc. This sleek, certified pre-owned sedan, finished in a sophisticated grey exterior and complemented by a refined black interior, is ready to elevate your driving experience. With only 106,000km on the odometer, this meticulously maintained E-Class is a testament to Mercedes-Benz's legendary build quality and enduring appeal.
This exceptional E 350 4MATIC offers the perfect blend of performance and all-weather capability. The automatic transmission and all-wheel-drive system ensure a smooth and confident driving experience, whether you're navigating city streets or cruising on the open highway. Plus, knowing this beauty has a clean, accident-free history adds to the peace of mind you'll enjoy.
Here are a few features that make this E-Class a standout:
- 4MATIC All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with unwavering confidence and grip.
- Certified Pre-Owned: Drive with confidence knowing this vehicle has been thoroughly inspected and meets the highest standards.
- Integrated GPS Navigation: Chart your course with ease and arrive at your destination with pinpoint accuracy.
- Luxurious Black Interior: Immerse yourself in a world of comfort and sophistication with premium materials and a timeless design.
- Automatic Transmission: Experience seamless gear changes for a smooth and effortless drive.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only.
- We finance,,,
OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & Carfax Member,,,
we specialize in Domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget!
Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West Kitchener!
Vehicle Features
Vendora Credit Inc
519-829-5628
