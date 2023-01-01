2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

$18,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 0 , 3 9 0 K M Used

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour DIAMOND SILVER METALLIC

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 150,390 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Cargo Area Light Ambient Lighting Convenience Clock External temperature display Exterior Rear Privacy Glass Front fog lights Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Additional Features digital odometer Radio data system Braking Assist Rear spoiler: Lip Heated windshield washer jets speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent ABS: 4-wheel Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Interior accents: wood-tone Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel trim: leather Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Knee airbags: driver Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet One-touch windows: 4 Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Exhaust: dual tip Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Rear seat folding: split Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Spare tire size: temporary Tire type: all season Rear wiper: intermittent Dash trim: wood Door trim: wood Liftgate window: fixed Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Active head restraints: dual front Child seat anchors: LATCH system Upholstery: leatherette Spare wheel type: steel Power windows: remotely operated Grille color: chrome Front struts: MacPherson Shift knob trim: leather Subwoofer: 1 Front suspension type: multi-link Armrests: front center Floor material: carpet Emergency braking preparation Power windows: lockout button Taillights: LED Phone: hands free Exhaust tip color: chrome Rear audio: separate Driver attention alert system Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Satellite communications: mbrace Daytime running lights: LED Center console: front console with armrest Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps Total speakers: 6 Power door locks: auto-locking Wheels: aluminum alloy Window defogger: rear Roof rack crossbars: black Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate Side curtain airbags: front / rear Floor mats: front / rear Cupholders: front / rear Front headrests: adjustable / 2 Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer Antenna type: diversity / mast Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / jack Multi-function remote: keyless entry / panic alarm / trunk release Crumple zones: front / rear Reading lights: front / rear Radio: AM/FM / HD radio Rear headrests: adjustable / 3 Side mirrors: heated / integrated turn signals Front wipers: rain sensing / variable intermittent Smart device app function: horn/light operation / lock operation / maintenance status Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V front Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / maintenance due Impact sensor: battery disconnect / door unlock / fuel cut-off / post-collision safety system Seatbelt force limiters: front / rear Seatbelt pretensioners: front / rear Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 14 Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback Memorized settings: 3 driver / driver seat / side mirrors / steering wheel Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / paddle shifter Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / 8 In-Dash CD: 6 disc / DVD audio Cargo cover: hard / retractable Headlights: auto delay off / auto on/off

