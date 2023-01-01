$18,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class
GLK 250 BlueTEC
Location
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
150,390KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10468911
- Stock #: 1099
- VIN: WDCGG0EB2EG321101
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour DIAMOND SILVER METALLIC
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 150,390 KM
Vehicle Description
All our cars and trucks go through a 160 point inspection before they are safetied.NO hidden fees, No haggle, we do our best to offer the best price. We offer finance to all types of credit and income.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Exterior
Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Mechanical
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Additional Features
digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
Heated windshield washer jets
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Interior accents: wood-tone
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel trim: leather
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Rear wiper: intermittent
Dash trim: wood
Door trim: wood
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Upholstery: leatherette
Spare wheel type: steel
Power windows: remotely operated
Grille color: chrome
Front struts: MacPherson
Shift knob trim: leather
Subwoofer: 1
Front suspension type: multi-link
Armrests: front center
Floor material: carpet
Emergency braking preparation
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Phone: hands free
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Rear audio: separate
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Satellite communications: mbrace
Daytime running lights: LED
Center console: front console with armrest
Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps
Total speakers: 6
Power door locks: auto-locking
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Window defogger: rear
Roof rack crossbars: black
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Antenna type: diversity / mast
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / jack
Multi-function remote: keyless entry / panic alarm / trunk release
Crumple zones: front / rear
Reading lights: front / rear
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio
Rear headrests: adjustable / 3
Side mirrors: heated / integrated turn signals
Front wipers: rain sensing / variable intermittent
Smart device app function: horn/light operation / lock operation / maintenance status
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V front
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / maintenance due
Impact sensor: battery disconnect / door unlock / fuel cut-off / post-collision safety system
Seatbelt force limiters: front / rear
Seatbelt pretensioners: front / rear
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 14
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback
Memorized settings: 3 driver / driver seat / side mirrors / steering wheel
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / paddle shifter
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / 8
In-Dash CD: 6 disc / DVD audio
Cargo cover: hard / retractable
Headlights: auto delay off / auto on/off
