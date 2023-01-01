Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span lang=EN-CA><span>Vehicle Highlights:</span><br><span>- Single owner</span><br><span>- Dealer serviced</span><br><span>- Factory remote start</span><br><br></span></div><br /><div><span>Freshly traded Nissan Altima SV has landed for an excellent price! This spacious sedan is in great condition in and out and drives very smooth! Regularly serviced, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!<br><br></span></div><br /><div><span>Equipped with the powerful and fuel efficient 2.5L 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, back-up camera, factory remote start, sunroof, cloth interior, heated seats, alloys, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, fog lights, Bluetooth, AM/FM/AUX, dual climate control, CD player, cruise control, smart-key, push start, key-less entry, alarm, and more!<br><br></span></div><br /><div><span>Certified!</span><br><span>Carfax Available</span><br><span>Extended Warranty Available!</span><br><span>Financing available for as low as 9.99% O.A.C!</span><br><span>$14,999 PLUS HST & LIC</span></div>

2014 Nissan Altima

44,102 KM

Details Description Features

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Nissan Altima

2.5 SV - ALLOYS! BACK-UP CAM! SUNROOF! HTD SEATS!

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Nissan Altima

2.5 SV - ALLOYS! BACK-UP CAM! SUNROOF! HTD SEATS!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

  1. 10731143
  2. 10731143
  3. 10731143
  4. 10731143
  5. 10731143
  6. 10731143
  7. 10731143
  8. 10731143
  9. 10731143
Contact Seller
Logo_LowKilometer_OneOwner

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
44,102KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3833
  • Mileage 44,102 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Single owner
- Dealer serviced
- Factory remote start


Freshly traded Nissan Altima SV has landed for an excellent price! This spacious sedan is in great condition in and out and drives very smooth! Regularly serviced, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Equipped with the powerful and fuel efficient 2.5L 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, back-up camera, factory remote start, sunroof, cloth interior, heated seats, alloys, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, fog lights, Bluetooth, AM/FM/AUX, dual climate control, CD player, cruise control, smart-key, push start, key-less entry, alarm, and more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 9.99% O.A.C!
$14,999 PLUS HST & LIC

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Seating

Leather Interior

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors

Used 2016 Honda Pilot Touring 4WD - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! DVD! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2016 Honda Pilot Touring 4WD - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! DVD! 117,807 KM $27,499 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Honda Ridgeline RTL - CERTIFIED! WELL MAINTAINED! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2010 Honda Ridgeline RTL - CERTIFIED! WELL MAINTAINED! 170,000 KM $12,999 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Nissan Rogue SL AWD PLATINUM -LEATHER! NAV! 360 CAM! BSM! REMOTE START! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2020 Nissan Rogue SL AWD PLATINUM -LEATHER! NAV! 360 CAM! BSM! REMOTE START! 113,659 KM $24,999 + tax & lic

Email Fitzgerald Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

Call Dealer

519-579-XXXX

(click to show)

519-579-4995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

Contact Seller
2014 Nissan Altima