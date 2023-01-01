$14,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2014 Nissan Altima
2.5 SV - ALLOYS! BACK-UP CAM! SUNROOF! HTD SEATS!
2014 Nissan Altima
2.5 SV - ALLOYS! BACK-UP CAM! SUNROOF! HTD SEATS!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$14,999
+ taxes & licensing
44,102KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3833
- Mileage 44,102 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Single owner
- Dealer serviced
- Factory remote start
Freshly traded Nissan Altima SV has landed for an excellent price! This spacious sedan is in great condition in and out and drives very smooth! Regularly serviced, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the powerful and fuel efficient 2.5L 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, back-up camera, factory remote start, sunroof, cloth interior, heated seats, alloys, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, fog lights, Bluetooth, AM/FM/AUX, dual climate control, CD player, cruise control, smart-key, push start, key-less entry, alarm, and more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 9.99% O.A.C!
$14,999 PLUS HST & LIC
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Seating
Leather Interior
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
Call Dealer
519-579-XXXX(click to show)
2014 Nissan Altima