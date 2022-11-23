2014 Nissan Altima

$13,005 + taxes & licensing 1 2 4 , 2 3 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9418426

9418426 Stock #: UK2064

UK2064 VIN: 1N4AL3AP4EN251094

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pearl White

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # UK2064

Mileage 124,231 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer remote start Rear View Camera Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Manual front air conditioning Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth XM SATELLITE RADIO Steering Wheel Audio Control Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Convenience Remote Engine Start External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Simulated wood center console trim Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Exterior Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: T Tires: Profile: 60 Black grille w/chrome surround Comfort Interior air filtration Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Diameter: 16 Power remote trunk release Vehicle Emissions: LEV II Rear door type: Trunk Wheel Width: 7 Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Audio system memory card slot Video Monitor Location: Front Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Clock: In-radio display Fuel Capacity: 68 L Tires: Width: 215 mm Diameter of tires: 16.0" Front Head Room: 1,016 mm Rear Leg Room: 917 mm Overall height: 1,471 mm Rear Head Room: 942 mm Front Hip Room: 1,371 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.1 L/100 km Overall Width: 1,830 mm Wheelbase: 2,775 mm Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim XM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Front Shoulder Room: 1,432 mm Max cargo capacity: 436 L Rear Shoulder Room: 1,432 mm Overall Length: 4,863 mm Curb weight: 1,420 kg Fuel Consumption: City: 7.5 L/100 km Gross vehicle weight: 1,910 kg Front Leg Room: 1,143 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,324 mm Manual child safety locks SiriusXM Rear View Camera w/Washer Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Halogen projector beam headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.