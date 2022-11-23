$13,005+ tax & licensing
2014 Nissan Altima
2014 Nissan Altima
2.5 S
124,231KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9418426
- Stock #: UK2064
- VIN: 1N4AL3AP4EN251094
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
remote start
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
XM SATELLITE RADIO
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Simulated wood center console trim
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Tires: Profile: 60
Black grille w/chrome surround
Interior air filtration
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
Power remote trunk release
Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
Rear door type: Trunk
Wheel Width: 7
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Audio system memory card slot
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Clock: In-radio display
Fuel Capacity: 68 L
Tires: Width: 215 mm
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Front Head Room: 1,016 mm
Rear Leg Room: 917 mm
Overall height: 1,471 mm
Rear Head Room: 942 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,371 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.1 L/100 km
Overall Width: 1,830 mm
Wheelbase: 2,775 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
XM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Front Shoulder Room: 1,432 mm
Max cargo capacity: 436 L
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,432 mm
Overall Length: 4,863 mm
Curb weight: 1,420 kg
Fuel Consumption: City: 7.5 L/100 km
Gross vehicle weight: 1,910 kg
Front Leg Room: 1,143 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,324 mm
Manual child safety locks
SiriusXM
Rear View Camera w/Washer
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen projector beam headlights
