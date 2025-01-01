Menu
2014 Nissan rogue SV with 179,935 km in excellent shape with and clean carfax, Memory Driver Seat, Heated Seats & Steering Wheel, Panoramic Sunroof, Power Tailgate, back up camera,aa, Bose Sound, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Departure Warning, Emergency Braking, Remote Start, Keyless Entry, Dual-Zone Climate and more .... 

Asking price is $9495 + HST, and this price includes SAFETY AND CARFAX, AND OIL SPRY COMPLIMENTARY ON THE HOUSE !!

PRICE INCLUDES A 3-Month SILVER POWERTRAIN WARRANTY FROM A-PROTECT THAT COVERS YOU UP TO$1000/CLAIM !!

For further information, call us at 226-444-4006, and we will be more than happy to assist you with your questions.

RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES BRESLAU
2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0
226-444-4006 or 226-240-7618

2014 Nissan Rogue

179,935 KM

$9,499

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Nissan Rogue

FWD 4dr SV

12584750

2014 Nissan Rogue

FWD 4dr SV

RH Auto Sales and Services

1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2

226-240-7618

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
179,935KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MT8EC838001

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 179,935 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2014 Nissan Rogue