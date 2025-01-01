$2,882+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2014 Nissan Rogue
AS TRADED - YOU CERTIFY, YOU SAVE!!! (SAFETY NOT INC)
2014 Nissan Rogue
AS TRADED - YOU CERTIFY, YOU SAVE!!! (SAFETY NOT INC)
Location
Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors
1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1
519-772-3040
$2,882
+ taxes & licensing
Used
232,270KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MT7EC790104
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # G790104
- Mileage 232,270 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is being sold AS TRADED. Please do NOT email in regarding what this vehicle needs for safety or what's wrong with the vehicle, as we do not pre-inspect our AS-IS vehicles. We price them inexpensively for quick sale hoping someone can take advantage of a low price trade-in. You are more than welcome to test drive the vehicle around the block for a short 4-5 minute test drive. WE OFFER TO ALL OUR VALUED CUSTOMERS’ PARTS AT COST TO CERTIFY THIS VEHICLE. By our dealership standard, we do NOT certify vehicles under 2011 as we only have 2 onsite mechanics and over 150 vehicles in stock. Thus, by OMVIC regulation we must say: This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in road-worthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for us as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Why Choose Most Wanted Cars?
At Most Wanted Cars, we’re not just a dealership, we’re a place where our customers send their family and friends. Since 1975, our family owned and operated business has been proud to offer the best financing options in Kitchener-Waterloo-Cambridge, Guelph, and the surrounding areas. We’re proud to be recognized as DealerRater’s National Winner for Used Car Dealers in 2023, 2024 & 2025, with an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau with over 3,600 customer reviews averaging 4.9/5. Most units are one owner, accident free, clean CarProof, low km, Canadian vehicles, local vehicles, odor free and smoke free. We offer a wide selection of Certified Pre-Owned vehicles, each backed by a free CarProof report, with no liens, full safety inspected, with a multi-point inspection. All vehicles are freshly serviced with an oil change and units can be vehicle detailed upon request, ensuring they’re ready for the road. Many of our vehicles are dealer serviced and include the balance of factory warranty for added peace of mind. Every vehicle is thoroughly reconditioned and presented in excellent condition, because at Most Wanted Cars you deserve nothing less!
To serve you better, we have two convenient locations:
Visit us at www.mostwantedcars.ca to explore our full inventory and complete an easy online finance application for exclusive online preferred rates. Interest rates offered as low as 6.46% on approved credit.
Note: Prices listed are available for financing purchases only, with approved credit. The cash price is $975 more for other payment methods. Taxes and licensing are not included in the listed price.
Most Wanted Cars also provides additional protection options at exclusive pricing, including the Fresh Start Platinum Package, rust protection, ceramic coating, gap insurance, extended warranties, walk-away insurance, and road hazard protection, among others. For more details, please consult with your sales representative.
Why Choose Most Wanted Cars?
At Most Wanted Cars, we’re not just a dealership, we’re a place where our customers send their family and friends. Since 1975, our family owned and operated business has been proud to offer the best financing options in Kitchener-Waterloo-Cambridge, Guelph, and the surrounding areas. We’re proud to be recognized as DealerRater’s National Winner for Used Car Dealers in 2023, 2024 & 2025, with an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau with over 3,600 customer reviews averaging 4.9/5. Most units are one owner, accident free, clean CarProof, low km, Canadian vehicles, local vehicles, odor free and smoke free. We offer a wide selection of Certified Pre-Owned vehicles, each backed by a free CarProof report, with no liens, full safety inspected, with a multi-point inspection. All vehicles are freshly serviced with an oil change and units can be vehicle detailed upon request, ensuring they’re ready for the road. Many of our vehicles are dealer serviced and include the balance of factory warranty for added peace of mind. Every vehicle is thoroughly reconditioned and presented in excellent condition, because at Most Wanted Cars you deserve nothing less!
To serve you better, we have two convenient locations:
- 600 Elmira Rd N, Guelph – 519 822 2227
- 1620 King Street East, Kitchener – 519 772 3040
Visit us at www.mostwantedcars.ca to explore our full inventory and complete an easy online finance application for exclusive online preferred rates. Interest rates offered as low as 6.46% on approved credit.
Note: Prices listed are available for financing purchases only, with approved credit. The cash price is $975 more for other payment methods. Taxes and licensing are not included in the listed price.
Most Wanted Cars also provides additional protection options at exclusive pricing, including the Fresh Start Platinum Package, rust protection, ceramic coating, gap insurance, extended warranties, walk-away insurance, and road hazard protection, among others. For more details, please consult with your sales representative.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors
2014 Nissan Rogue AS TRADED - YOU CERTIFY, YOU SAVE!!! (SAFETY NOT INC) 232,270 KM $2,882 + tax & lic
2020 Subaru Outback TOURING AWD | SUNROOF | EYE SIGHT | PUSH BUTTON 110,590 KM $25,862 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota RAV4 LE HYBRID AWD | ALLOYS | HEATED SEATS | APP CONNECT 93,202 KM $32,963 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors
1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-772-XXXX(click to show)
519-772-3040
Alternate Numbers1-800-894-9333
$2,882
+ taxes & licensing>
Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors
519-772-3040
2014 Nissan Rogue