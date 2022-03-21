$14,899+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Nissan Rogue
SL
Location
Kitchener KIA
300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
$14,899
- Listing ID: 8865548
- Stock #: 22280A
- VIN: 5N1AT2MV9EC763049
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 209,371 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Nissan Rouge SL Fully safety certified Top 3 cheapest in Southwesteren Ontario! Leather Interior, Panoramic Roof, Power Tail Gate, Navigation, AWD and more!
Kitchener Kias Used Car Philosophy: Provide each client with an open, honest and transparent used car buying process. With the use of real time pricing software, complimentary Carfax reports and an in-depth safety inspection review, you can rest assured that your used car purchase will offer you the best value and use of your time.
Kitchener Kia proudly serves all neighbouring communities including: Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph, St. Thomas, Strathroy, Clinton, Owen Sound, Sarnia, Listowel, Woodstock, Grand Bend, Port Stanley, Belmont, Ingersoll, Brantford, Paris, and Chatham
Sales@kitchenerkia.com
Vehicle Features
