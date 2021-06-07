2014 Nissan Sentra

+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Single owner
Freshly traded Nissan Sentra S has landed with only 34km for an amazing price! This fuel economic sedan is in excellent condition in and out and has been regularly maintained by it's single owner. Don't miss out on this great deal!
Equipped with the fuel efficient yet powerful 1.8L 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, cloth interior, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, key-less entry, alarm, and more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 4.99% O.A.C!
ONLY $9,995 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
