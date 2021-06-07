2014 Nissan Sentra

$9,995 + taxes & licensing 3 4 , 8 1 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7238855

7238855 Stock #: 2811

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 2811

Mileage 34,816 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Trip Computer Bluetooth Convenience Intermittent Wipers Telescopic Steering Wheel Windows Rear Defrost Seating 5 Passenger Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Aux in Vehicle Stability Management VSM Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.