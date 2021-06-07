Menu
2014 Nissan Sentra

34,816 KM

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
S -BLUETOOTH! ACCIDENT FREE! ONLY 34KM!

S -BLUETOOTH! ACCIDENT FREE! ONLY 34KM!

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

34,816KM
Used
  • Stock #: 2811

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 34,816 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:


- Accident free


- Single owner


Freshly traded Nissan Sentra S has landed with only 34km for an amazing price! This fuel economic sedan is in excellent condition in and out and has been regularly maintained by it's single owner. Don't miss out on this great deal!


Equipped with the fuel efficient yet powerful 1.8L 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, cloth interior, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, key-less entry, alarm, and more!


Certified!


Carfax Available


Extended Warranty Available!


Financing available for as low as 4.99% O.A.C!


ONLY $9,995 PLUS HST & LIC


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Wheel
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Rear Defrost
5 Passenger
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

