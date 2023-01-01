$12,999+ tax & licensing
2014 Nissan Versa
Note SV - Low Mileage
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
88,512KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10523007
- Stock #: UK2189
- VIN: 3N1CE2CP2EL362296
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Metallic Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 88,512 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $13519 - Kitchener Nissan Price is just $12999!
Shoppers who prioritize value, roominess, and strong fuel economy should set their sights on this Nissan Versa Note. This 2014 Nissan Versa Note is fresh on our lot in Kitchener.
Make a break for it and go somewhere unique in this Nissan Versa Note hatchback. Bring your friends along and all their gear with room to spare. With excellent fuel economy, you'll be going further and doing more with less. This practical subcompact has a spacious interior, advanced technology, and performance that's as responsible as it is responsive. Enjoy the ride in this fun Nissan Versa Note. This hatchback has 88,512 kms. It's metallic blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 109HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.kitchenernissan.com/finance-application/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $146.22 with $0 down for 48 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. (Any payment information on the vehicles has been calculated only for the purpose of comparison and is not an offer to provide a loan. The APR rate applied is only an estimate, which may be below or above the rate you actually receive. / Total Obligation of $15206 ). See dealer for details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kitchener. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
