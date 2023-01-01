Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Nissan Versa

88,512 KM

Details Description Features

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Nissan

1-888-693-5583

Contact Seller
2014 Nissan Versa

2014 Nissan Versa

Note SV - Low Mileage

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Nissan Versa

Note SV - Low Mileage

Location

Kitchener Nissan

1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2

1-888-693-5583

Contact Seller

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
88,512KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10523007
  • Stock #: UK2189
  • VIN: 3N1CE2CP2EL362296

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Metallic Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # UK2189
  • Mileage 88,512 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control!

SELL US YOUR VEHICLE or TRADE IT IN: We accept all kinds of vehicles no matter the year or condition! Whether you trade-in your car or simply sell us your vehicle, our certified appraisal is guaranteed. Our trade-in process is designed to be quick and easy. Our friendly, professional appraisers are always on-site, and can provide you with a transparent, market-leading quote in 30 minutes.HAGGLE-FREE MARKET VALUE PRICING - Our entire inventory is priced according to the live market. We use sophisticated software to compare our cars to similar vehicles for sale in the Province, and set prices which offer you unmatched value for your piece of mind. Prices are updated continuously as market conditions change.WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED: Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit, Student or New to the Country? We're here to help with all levels of credit! Our flexible terms and multiple options will make getting behind the wheel of your next vehicle a hassle-free experience! Apply Online today!

Compare at $13519 - Kitchener Nissan Price is just $12999!

Shoppers who prioritize value, roominess, and strong fuel economy should set their sights on this Nissan Versa Note. This 2014 Nissan Versa Note is fresh on our lot in Kitchener.

Make a break for it and go somewhere unique in this Nissan Versa Note hatchback. Bring your friends along and all their gear with room to spare. With excellent fuel economy, you'll be going further and doing more with less. This practical subcompact has a spacious interior, advanced technology, and performance that's as responsible as it is responsive. Enjoy the ride in this fun Nissan Versa Note. This hatchback has 88,512 kms. It's metallic blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 109HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.kitchenernissan.com/finance-application/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $146.22 with $0 down for 48 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. (Any payment information on the vehicles has been calculated only for the purpose of comparison and is not an offer to provide a loan. The APR rate applied is only an estimate, which may be below or above the rate you actually receive. / Total Obligation of $15206 ). See dealer for details.

ON QUALIFIED VEHICLES$0 DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT ARE WELCOME! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, LOW CREDIT, NEW TO THE COUNTRY, OR EVEN NO CREDIT OUR IN-HOUSE FINANCE MANAGERS WILL WORK WITH YOU TO MAKE A CUSTOM PAYMENT PLAN TO BEST SUIT YOUR INDIVIDUAL SITUATION! ** Disclosure: Maximum term up to 96-months finance available on approved credit and qualifying vehicles. Some conditions may apply. For more information, please contact the dealership for more details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kitchener. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
POWER DOORS

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kitchener Nissan

2019 Dodge Grand Car...
 112,009 KM
$27,999 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Civic SED...
 101,899 KM
$17,999 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Kicks SV...
 90,864 KM
$21,989 + tax & lic

Email Kitchener Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener Nissan

Kitchener Nissan

1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2

Call Dealer

1-888-693-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-693-5583

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory