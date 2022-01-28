$9,005+ tax & licensing
Kitchener Nissan
2014 Nissan Versa
Note SV - Bluetooth - Power Windows
Location
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
163,345KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8252229
- Stock #: NK4411A
- VIN: 3N1CE2CP0EL356366
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Gray Metallic
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
With excellent fuel economy and a roomy interior, this Nissan Versa Note is full of surprises. This 2014 Nissan Versa Note is for sale today.
Make a break for it and go somewhere unique in this Nissan Versa Note hatchback. Bring your friends along and all their gear with room to spare. With excellent fuel economy, you'll be going further and doing more with less. This practical subcompact has a spacious interior, advanced technology, and performance that's as responsible as it is responsive. Enjoy the ride in this fun Nissan Versa Note. This hatchback has 163,345 kms. It's magnetic gray metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.6L I4 16V MPFI DOHC engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control.
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bluetooth
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
