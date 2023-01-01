Menu
2014 Nissan Versa Note

0 KM

$10,500

+ tax & licensing
$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

Beta Auto Sales

519-722-2382

2014 Nissan Versa Note

2014 Nissan Versa Note

SV

2014 Nissan Versa Note

SV

Location

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

519-722-2382

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 10234157
  VIN: 3N1CE2CP3EL379012

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Beta Auto Sales

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

