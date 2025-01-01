Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>4 cyl, Auto, Air, P. Windows, P. Door Locks, Tilt, Cruise, AM/FM CD Player, Keyless entry, USB and AUX Input, Only 128,596 Kms, Asking $8,995 Certified and 1 Year Warranty Included.</p><p> </p><p>On The Spot Financing (In-House Financing Available), Rates As Low 7.99% OAC. All Vehicles Sold At Eds Auto Sales comes with Carfax Report, and Sold Fully Certified, Also Included With Every Certified Vehicle is a *1 Year Power-Train Warranty/*Maximum $5,000 per claim. Weve Been Servicing The Niagara Region Since 1994 (over 30 Years Of Excellence). We Price All Of Our Vehicles Very Competitively And We Strive To EARN Your Business! Stop In And See Ed And Experience The Difference. Give Us A Call at 905-680-4400  To Schedule Your Test Drive Or For More Information visit our website at www.edsautosales.caCome down to Eds Auto Sales today for a test drive!</p>

2014 Nissan Versa Note

128,596 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Nissan Versa Note

SV, 4 Doors Hatchback, Back-up-Camera

Watch This Vehicle
12770078

2014 Nissan Versa Note

SV, 4 Doors Hatchback, Back-up-Camera

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

  1. 12770078
  2. 12770078
  3. 12770078
  4. 12770078
  5. 12770078
  6. 12770078
  7. 12770078
  8. 12770078
  9. 12770078
  10. 12770078
  11. 12770078
  12. 12770078
  13. 12770078
  14. 12770078
  15. 12770078
  16. 12770078
  17. 12770078
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
128,596KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1CE2CP7EL413596

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 128,596 KM

Vehicle Description

4 cyl, Auto, Air, P. Windows, P. Door Locks, Tilt, Cruise, AM/FM CD Player, Keyless entry, USB and AUX Input, Only 128,596 Kms, Asking $8,995 Certified and 1 Year Warranty Included.

 

On The Spot Financing (In-House Financing Available), Rates As Low 7.99% OAC. All Vehicles Sold At Ed's Auto Sales comes with Carfax Report, and Sold Fully Certified, Also Included With Every Certified Vehicle is a *1 Year Power-Train Warranty/*Maximum $5,000 per claim. We've Been Servicing The Niagara Region Since 1994 (over 30 Years Of Excellence). We Price All Of Our Vehicles Very Competitively And We Strive To EARN Your Business! Stop In And See Ed And Experience The Difference. Give Us A Call at 905-680-4400  To Schedule Your Test Drive Or For More Information visit our website at www.edsautosales.caCome down to Ed's Auto Sales today for a test drive!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Included

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc

Used 2018 Honda Civic SE, Push Start, Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels, for sale in Kitchener, ON
2018 Honda Civic SE, Push Start, Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels, 115,299 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Subaru Crosstrek Convenience for sale in Kitchener, ON
2025 Subaru Crosstrek Convenience 856 KM $30,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Subaru Outback LIMITED for sale in Kitchener, ON
2022 Subaru Outback LIMITED 68,959 KM $32,999 + tax & lic

Email Vendora Credit Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Call Dealer

519-829-XXXX

(click to show)

519-829-5628

Alternate Numbers
519-829-5628
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

2014 Nissan Versa Note