2014 Scion FR-S

186,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

6 Speed,Alloys,Certified,Clean CarFax,Bluetooth,,,

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

186,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9314026
  • VIN: JF1ZNAA13E9707303

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 186,000 KM

Vehicle Description

6 Speed, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Certified, Clean Car Fax, AUX & USB Port, Push Starter, 2 Set of Keys, Cruise Control, Good driving Condition, Ontario Car, None Smoker, No Pets, All Original, Must See!!!

Click here to view the Car-Fax please,

((( Car-Fax )))

We Finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & CarFax Member,,,

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Bluetooth Connection

