2014 Subaru Forester

Listing ID: 7591747

Stock #: DK4240A

VIN: JF2SJCLC8EH430091

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Satin White Pearl

Interior Colour Platinum

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # DK4240A

Mileage 251,057 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Liftgate Remote power door locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Exterior Daytime Running Lights Roof Rails Fog Lamps Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 60 Windows Sunroof Privacy glass: Deep Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Body-coloured bumpers Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Double wishbone rear suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Clock: In-dash Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Mechanical Permanent locking hubs Additional Features 4 door Rear View Camera Front Reading Lights Radio data system Dual Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Bucket front seats Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Power remote trunk release Vehicle Emissions: LEV II Wheel Width: 7 Three 12V DC power outlets Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Rear door type: Power liftgate Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Express open/close glass sunroof Driver knee airbags Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Silver aluminum rims Grille with chrome bar Front Hip Room: 1,369 mm Rear Leg Room: 965 mm Diameter of tires: 17.0" Tires: Width: 225 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.2 L/100 km SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Fuel Capacity: 60 L Premium Audio Package Fuel Consumption: City: 8.3 L/100 km Front Shoulder Room: 1,448 mm Front Head Room: 1,015 mm Overall Length: 4,595 mm Wheelbase: 2,640 mm Overall height: 1,735 mm Overall Width: 1,795 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,346 mm Rear Head Room: 952 mm Max cargo capacity: 1,940 L AM/FM/HD Radio Front Leg Room: 1,093 mm Manual child safety locks Curb weight: 1,559 kg Rear Shoulder Room: 1,434 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,032 kg Halogen aero-composite headlights

