If you need a crossover that can handle whatever life throws at is, this Subaru Forester is for you. This 2014 Subaru Forester is for sale today.
This Subaru Forester is inspired to do more. Outstanding versatility thanks to a roomy interior and standard all-wheel drive, great fuel economy, and an impressive safety reputation make this Forester a favorite when it comes to pursuing your passions with those you care about the most. This SUV has 251,057 kms. It's satin white pearl in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.5L H4 16V MPFI DOHC engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Bluetooth, Premium Audio Package, Heated Seats, Fog Lamps, Air Conditioning .
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Remote power door locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Heated Seats
Tachometer
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Fog Lamps
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 60
Sunroof
Privacy glass: Deep
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Body-coloured bumpers
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Double wishbone rear suspension
Anti-theft alarm system
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Clock: In-dash
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Permanent locking hubs
4 door
Rear View Camera
Front Reading Lights
Radio data system
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Bucket front seats
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
Wheel Width: 7
Three 12V DC power outlets
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Express open/close glass sunroof
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Silver aluminum rims
Grille with chrome bar
Front Hip Room: 1,369 mm
Rear Leg Room: 965 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.2 L/100 km
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Fuel Capacity: 60 L
Premium Audio Package
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.3 L/100 km
Front Shoulder Room: 1,448 mm
Front Head Room: 1,015 mm
Overall Length: 4,595 mm
Wheelbase: 2,640 mm
Overall height: 1,735 mm
Overall Width: 1,795 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,346 mm
Rear Head Room: 952 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,940 L
AM/FM/HD Radio
Front Leg Room: 1,093 mm
Manual child safety locks
Curb weight: 1,559 kg
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,434 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,032 kg
Halogen aero-composite headlights
