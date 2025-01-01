Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2014 Subaru Impreza 2.0i for sale in Kitchener, ON

2014 Subaru Impreza

293,764 KM

Details Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Subaru Impreza

2.0i

Watch This Vehicle
12156573

2014 Subaru Impreza

2.0i

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
293,764KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JF1GPAA61EH205795

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 205795
  • Mileage 293,764 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc

Used 2014 Chevrolet Equinox LT for sale in Kitchener, ON
2014 Chevrolet Equinox LT 158,684 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Escape SE for sale in Kitchener, ON
2018 Ford Escape SE 144,277 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra Coupe GLS for sale in Kitchener, ON
2013 Hyundai Elantra Coupe GLS 162,781 KM $6,995 + tax & lic

Email Vendora Credit Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Call Dealer

519-829-XXXX

(click to show)

519-829-5628

Alternate Numbers
519-829-5628
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

Contact Seller
2014 Subaru Impreza