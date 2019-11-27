Menu
2014 Subaru Outback

2.5i Limited - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! ACCIDENT FREE!

2014 Subaru Outback

2.5i Limited - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! ACCIDENT FREE!

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

$13,499

  • 152,299KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4398150
  • Stock #: 2244
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Wagon
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- One owner
- Limited pkg

Another desirable Subaru Outback Limited has landed at Fitzgerald Motors! This spacious wagon is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Regularly maintained, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2.5L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, symmetrical AWD system, navigation system, back-up camera, sunroof, leather seats, heated seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, alloys, cruise control, steering wheel controls, digital climate control A/C, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Harman Kardon sound system, Bluetooth, key-less entry, fog lights, and much more! Too many features to list!!!

Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 4.99% O.A.C
ONLY $13,499 PLUS HST & LIC

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Side Airbags
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Dual front airbags
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Automatic climate control
Exterior
  • Spoiler
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Window Wiper
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • Rear Defrost
Seating
  • Leather Interior
  • 5 Passenger
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Dual Power Seats
Trim
  • Wood Trim Interior
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • Automatic lights
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Aux in
  • Premium Audio Package
  • Vehicle Stability Management VSM
  • Electronic Stability Control ESC
  • Theft Deterrent/Alarm
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
  • Remote / Keyless Entry
  • Air Conditioning A/C
  • Lumbar Seat Adjustment
  • Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
  • Nav / Navigation Package
  • Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-XXXX

519-579-4995

Send A Message