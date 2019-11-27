2014 Subaru Outback

Vehicle Highlights:

- Accident free

- One owner

- Limited pkg

Another desirable Subaru Outback Limited has landed at Fitzgerald Motors! This spacious wagon is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Regularly maintained, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!



Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2.5L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, symmetrical AWD system, navigation system, back-up camera, sunroof, leather seats, heated seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, alloys, cruise control, steering wheel controls, digital climate control A/C, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Harman Kardon sound system, Bluetooth, key-less entry, fog lights, and much more! Too many features to list!!!



Certified!

Carfax Available

Extended Warranty Available!

Financing Available for as low as 4.99% O.A.C

ONLY $13,499 PLUS HST & LIC

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

