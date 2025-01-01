Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek

118,226 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Limited Package

Watch This Vehicle
12303917

2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Limited Package

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

548-490-3809

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
118,226KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF2GPAKC4E8329172

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour IVORY
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 118,226 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kitchener Hyundai

Used 2021 Hyundai KONA 1.6T Trend w/Two-Tone Roof for sale in Kitchener, ON
2021 Hyundai KONA 1.6T Trend w/Two-Tone Roof 57,363 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Elantra Ultimate Tech for sale in Kitchener, ON
2022 Hyundai Elantra Ultimate Tech 18,716 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Ultimate for sale in Kitchener, ON
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Ultimate 142,824 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Kitchener Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

548-490-XXXX

(click to show)

548-490-3809

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Hyundai

548-490-3809

Contact Seller
2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek