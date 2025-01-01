$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Limited Package
Location
Kitchener Hyundai
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
548-490-3809
Used
118,226KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF2GPAKC4E8329172
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour IVORY
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 118,226 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
