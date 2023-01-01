$18,999+ tax & licensing
2014 Toyota Camry
HYBRID LE - BACK-UP CAM! PUSH START! BLUETOOTH!
Location
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
156,915KM
Used
- Stock #: 3650
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
- Accident free
- Rare Hybrid model
- Well serviced
Here comes another desirable Toyota Camry LE Hybrid! This fuel economic sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well maintained over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the fuel efficient 2.5L 4 cylinder hybrid engine, automatic transmission, back-up camera, cloth interior, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, digital climate control, steering wheel controls, A/C, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, and more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for 9.99% O.A.C!
$18,999 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Seating
5 Passenger
Additional Features
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
