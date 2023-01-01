Menu
2014 Toyota Camry

156,915 KM

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2014 Toyota Camry

2014 Toyota Camry

HYBRID LE - BACK-UP CAM! PUSH START! BLUETOOTH!

2014 Toyota Camry

HYBRID LE - BACK-UP CAM! PUSH START! BLUETOOTH!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_LowKilometer

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

156,915KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10103190
  • Stock #: 3650

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3650
  • Mileage 156,915 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Rare Hybrid model
- Well serviced


Here comes another desirable Toyota Camry LE Hybrid! This fuel economic sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well maintained over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Equipped with the fuel efficient 2.5L 4 cylinder hybrid engine, automatic transmission, back-up camera, cloth interior, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, digital climate control, steering wheel controls, A/C, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, and more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for 9.99% O.A.C!
$18,999 PLUS HST & LIC


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com


* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera

