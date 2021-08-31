Menu
2014 Toyota Camry

181,000 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Expo Inc.

519-208-0770

2014 Toyota Camry

2014 Toyota Camry

SE,BLUETOOTH,GPS,BACK UP CAMERA,SUNROOF,CERTIFIED

2014 Toyota Camry

SE,BLUETOOTH,GPS,BACK UP CAMERA,SUNROOF,CERTIFIED

Auto Expo Inc.

1051 King St. East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2N1

519-208-0770

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

181,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 7683628
  VIN: 4T1BF1FK3EU347727

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 181,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Auto, A/C, Power Group, Key Less, Alloys, Certified, GPS, Bluetooth, Lether Seats, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Back Up Camera, Extra Set Of Winter Tiers on Rims, Clean Car Fax, (( No Accident)), New Brakes all around, 2 Set of Keys, All original, Perfect Driving Condition, Must See!!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Steel Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Wheel Covers
Wheel Locks
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor

Auto Expo Inc.

Auto Expo Inc.

1051 King St. East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2N1

519-208-0770

