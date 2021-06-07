Menu
2014 Toyota Corolla

166,000 KM

$10,995

Auto Expo Inc.

519-208-0770

LEATHER,SUNROOF,BLUETOOTH,BACKUP CAMERA,CERTIFIED

LEATHER,SUNROOF,BLUETOOTH,BACKUP CAMERA,CERTIFIED

1051 King St. East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2N1

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

166,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7235852
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE0EC218647

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 166,000 KM

Type S , Auto, A/C, Power Group, Key Less, Alloys, Fog Lights, Sunroof, Leather, Back up Camera, Bluetooth, New Tires all around, Certified, Bug Deflectors, Spoiler, Gas Saver, No Rust, Perfect Driving Condition,  Must See!!!

here is the link for car Fax history report:

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=%2f24HEbIEDZ%2bQzEsfT2DnY5M6iHNmSp53&_jstate=PxI2DHNk_lIvHhXVe3VIQT8SNgxzZP5SLx4V1Xt1SEH5cvzCF-VBt0KO3aksR8V6lnsEURpiwNGaVVxzWFaGADcNcJQZU8At7nIjHz-5jAlg3DperideEvzTQStTs9eRx_SMjktlF2JTsu2Eyo8NxM0BPt5THpIq5SaWrwYVBmLZq5NYvkiwA1de4QDxVTffSdhfCeCX-jJZxPZEN8YHrRWXUfV-28IA7WtbWuQSQc-oKHNjlF7pIWo-rJdf_j2V859AHPaUBvKgVf8DbgLHBf3lGTiTCltWICtvah25dt_hNxAxq28cxSccXkKQTvFHao7VjY1cmlu4i0AXFtFE14oqy97YYe43evwWvBn3UvwwC3jbdN-OVxxVKgMf9pGHEzupQPHnQvbM6kMQgq2ljapLI6MO6Mdvo46cD2x7L5_DEghqckKnlqVLxjfxAvO7

OMVIC Licensed and UCDA Member Dealer,,,

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 1051 King St E, Kitchener!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Warranty Available
Engine Immobilizer
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

