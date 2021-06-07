2014 Toyota Corolla

+ taxes & licensing
519-208-0770
1051 King St. East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2N1
519-208-0770
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Type S , Auto, A/C, Power Group, Key Less, Alloys, Fog Lights, Sunroof, Leather, Back up Camera, Bluetooth, New Tires all around, Certified, Bug Deflectors, Spoiler, Gas Saver, No Rust, Perfect Driving Condition, Must See!!!
here is the link for car Fax history report:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=%2f24HEbIEDZ%2bQzEsfT2DnY5M6iHNmSp53&_jstate=PxI2DHNk_lIvHhXVe3VIQT8SNgxzZP5SLx4V1Xt1SEH5cvzCF-VBt0KO3aksR8V6lnsEURpiwNGaVVxzWFaGADcNcJQZU8At7nIjHz-5jAlg3DperideEvzTQStTs9eRx_SMjktlF2JTsu2Eyo8NxM0BPt5THpIq5SaWrwYVBmLZq5NYvkiwA1de4QDxVTffSdhfCeCX-jJZxPZEN8YHrRWXUfV-28IA7WtbWuQSQc-oKHNjlF7pIWo-rJdf_j2V859AHPaUBvKgVf8DbgLHBf3lGTiTCltWICtvah25dt_hNxAxq28cxSccXkKQTvFHao7VjY1cmlu4i0AXFtFE14oqy97YYe43evwWvBn3UvwwC3jbdN-OVxxVKgMf9pGHEzupQPHnQvbM6kMQgq2ljapLI6MO6Mdvo46cD2x7L5_DEghqckKnlqVLxjfxAvO7
OMVIC Licensed and UCDA Member Dealer,,,
We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 1051 King St E, Kitchener!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1051 King St. East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2N1