$8,999+ taxes & licensing
2014 Toyota Matrix
Auto,Ice Cold A/C,Certified,Aux,Bluetooth,Key Less
2014 Toyota Matrix
Auto,Ice Cold A/C,Certified,Aux,Bluetooth,Key Less
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
Certified
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 227,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and versatile vehicle? Check out this sleek black 2014 Toyota Matrix, available now at Auto Expo Inc.! This wagon is ready for anything, offering the practicality you need for daily commutes and weekend adventures. With its comfortable grey interior and a smooth automatic transmission, you'll enjoy every drive. This Matrix has been meticulously maintained and comes certified, providing you with added peace of mind.
This 2014 Toyota Matrix from Auto Expo Inc. comes equipped with some fantastic features designed to make your driving experience enjoyable. This car has been well-loved and has 227,000km on it. Whether you're navigating city streets or heading out on the open road, this Matrix is ready for action.
Here are five features of this Toyota Matrix that will make you want to get behind the wheel:
- Ice Cold A/C: Beat the heat and stay comfortable, even on the hottest summer days.
- Certified: Drive with confidence knowing this vehicle has been inspected and meets our high standards.
- Bluetooth: Seamlessly connect your phone for hands-free calling and audio streaming.
- Keyless Entry: Enjoy the convenience of unlocking and starting your car with ease.
- Auxiliary Input: Easily connect your devices and enjoy your personal audio.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
- We finance,,,
OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & Carfax Member,,,
we specialize in Domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget!
Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West Kitchener!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Warranty
Seating
Convenience
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc
Email Vendora Credit Inc
Vendora Credit Inc
Call Dealer
519-829-XXXX(click to show)
519-829-5628
Alternate Numbers519-829-5628
+ taxes & licensing>
519-829-5628