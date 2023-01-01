Menu
2014 Toyota RAV4

124,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Expo Inc.

519-208-0770

2014 Toyota RAV4

2014 Toyota RAV4

XLE,AWD,Bluetooth,Sunroof,Fog Lights,Certified

2014 Toyota RAV4

XLE,AWD,Bluetooth,Sunroof,Fog Lights,Certified

Location

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-208-0770

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

124,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10112250
  • VIN: 2T3RFREV5EW166158

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 124,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Auto, A/C, AWD, Power group, Bluetooth, Key Less, Fog Lights, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Aux & USB Port, Certified, Clean CarFax, No Accident, Perfect Driving Condition, Must See!!!

Click here to view the CarFax:

((( CarFax )))

We Finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & CarFax Member,,,

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

