2014 Toyota RAV4
XLE,AWD,Bluetooth,Sunroof,Fog Lights,Certified
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10112277
- VIN: 2T3RFREV5EW166158
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 124,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Auto, A/C, AWD, Power group, Bluetooth, Key Less, Fog Lights, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Aux & USB Port, Certified, Clean CarFax, No Accident, Perfect Driving Condition, Must See!!!
Click here to view the CarFax:
We Finance,,,
OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & CarFax Member,,,
We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!
Vehicle Features
