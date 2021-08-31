$0 DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT ARE WELCOME! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, LOW CREDIT, NEW TO THE COUNTRY, OR EVEN NO CREDIT OUR IN-HOUSE FINANCE MANAGERS WILL WORK WITH YOU TO MAKE A CUSTOM PAYMENT PLAN TO BEST SUIT YOUR INDIVIDUAL SITUATION!
Looking for an SUV, but don't want anything too big? The Toyota RAV4 could be just what you're looking for. This 2014 Toyota RAV4 is for sale today.
If you're shopping for a compact SUV with good cargo space, a car-like ride, and excellent reliability, the 2014 Toyota RAV4 is worth a look. Audio buffs will love the straightforward Entune audio system that includes apps and Bluetooth audio streaming for added convenience. A short time behind the wheel of the Toyota RAV4 reveals a vehicle that is well-balanced, quiet at highway speeds and smooth riding over most surfaces. The RAV4 for 2014 uses high-quality plastics and soft-touch surfaces to create a comfortable and inviting interior.This SUV has 81,124 kms. It's magnetic grey metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.5L I4 16V MPFI DOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Seats, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Seats
POWER DOORS
Remote power door locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Daytime Running Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 65
Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 4
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Double wishbone rear suspension
Intermittent front wipers
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Clock: In-dash
Overhead console: Mini
Interior air filtration
Manual front air conditioning
Privacy glass: Light
Split rear bench
4 door
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 6.5
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Driver knee airbags
Gross vehicle weight: 2,035 kg
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Front Shoulder Room: 1,455 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.7 L/100 km
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,407 mm
Rear Head Room: 988 mm
Fuel Capacity: 60 L
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.4 L/100 km
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Wheelbase: 2,660 mm
Front Head Room: 1,012 mm
Rear Leg Room: 944 mm
Curb weight: 1,545 kg
Front Leg Room: 1,081 mm
Overall Length: 4,570 mm
Max cargo capacity: 2,080 L
Overall Width: 1,845 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,380 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,242 mm
Manual child safety locks
Overall height: 1,660 mm
Halogen projector beam headlights
