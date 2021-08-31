Menu
2014 Toyota RAV4

168,400 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

519-772-3040

2014 Toyota RAV4

2014 Toyota RAV4

AWD | LIMITED | NAV | RED LEATHER | CAMERA

2014 Toyota RAV4

AWD | LIMITED | NAV | RED LEATHER | CAMERA

Location

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1

519-772-3040

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

168,400KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7952435
  • Stock #: 178803
  • VIN: 2T3DFREVXEW178803

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 168,400 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2014 Toyota RAV4 has a CLEAN CARFAX with no accidents, and is also a one owner Canadian (Ontario) vehicle. High-value options included with this vehicle are; navigation, red & black heated / power / memory seats, convenience entry, power tailgate, xenon headlights and 18” alloy wheels, offering immense value.

 

Why buy from us?

 

Most Wanted Cars is a place where customers send their family and friends. MWC offers the best financing options in Kitchener-Waterloo and the surrounding areas. Family-owned and operated, MWC has served customers since 1975 and is also DealerRater’s 2021 Provincial Winner for Used Car Dealers. MWC is also honored to have an A+ standing on Better Business Bureau and a 4.9/5 customer satisfaction rating across all online platforms with over 900 reviews. With two locations to serve you better, our inventory consists of over 150 used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs.

 

Our main office is located at 1620 King Street East, Kitchener, Ontario. Please give us a call at 519-772-3040 or visit our website at www.mostwantedcars.ca to check out our full list of inventory and complete an easy online finance application to get exclusive online preferred rates.

 

*Price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment. Taxes and licensing are excluded from the price shown above*

 

Vehicle Features

All Wheel Drive

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1

