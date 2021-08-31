2014 Toyota RAV4

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 6 8 , 4 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7952435

7952435 Stock #: 178803

178803 VIN: 2T3DFREVXEW178803

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 168,400 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical All Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.