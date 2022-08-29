$21,499+ tax & licensing
519-579-4995
2014 Toyota Sienna
XLE AWD - LEATHER! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! PWR DOORS
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
$21,499
- Listing ID: 9206251
- Stock #: 3369
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 206,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Rare XLE AWD model
Very rare and desirable Toyota Sienna XLE AWD has landed at Fitzgerald Motors with all the right features! This spacious minivan is in excellent condition in and out drives very smooth! Dealer serviced, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the powerful and fuel efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, back-up camera, blind spot monitoring, parking sensors, leather interior, heated seats, sunroof, 7 passenger seating, digital climate control (driver/passenger/rear), power sliding doors, power trunk, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, steering wheel audio controls, Bluetooth, AM/FM/CD/AUX, cruise control, A/C, key-less entry, alarm, fog lights, and more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available O.A.C
ONLY $21,499 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at
Vehicle Features
