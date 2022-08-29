Menu
2014 Toyota Sienna

206,000 KM

Details Description Features

$21,499

+ tax & licensing
$21,499

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2014 Toyota Sienna

2014 Toyota Sienna

XLE AWD - LEATHER! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! PWR DOORS

2014 Toyota Sienna

XLE AWD - LEATHER! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! PWR DOORS

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_AccidentFree

$21,499

+ taxes & licensing

206,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9206251
  • Stock #: 3369

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3369
  • Mileage 206,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Rare XLE AWD model


Very rare and desirable Toyota Sienna XLE AWD has landed at Fitzgerald Motors with all the right features! This spacious minivan is in excellent condition in and out drives very smooth! Dealer serviced, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Equipped with the powerful and fuel efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, back-up camera, blind spot monitoring, parking sensors, leather interior, heated seats, sunroof, 7 passenger seating, digital climate control (driver/passenger/rear), power sliding doors, power trunk, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, steering wheel audio controls, Bluetooth, AM/FM/CD/AUX, cruise control, A/C, key-less entry, alarm, fog lights, and more!

Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available O.A.C
ONLY $21,499 PLUS HST & LIC


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at 

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Power Steering
CD Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Leather Interior
7 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats
Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
AWD
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
SIDE WINDOW SUNSHADES
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Power Rear Door / Hatch

