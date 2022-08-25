Menu
2014 Toyota Tundra

348,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Paycan Motors Ltd

519-742-3497

SR

Location

Paycan Motors Ltd

1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9

519-742-3497

348,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8990326
  • Stock #: PC1270
  • VIN: 5TFUY5F10EX374436

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # PC1270
  • Mileage 348,000 KM

Vehicle Description

HERE IS A NICE CLEAN HWY DRIVEN TOYOTA TUNDRA WITH 5.7 L POWERFULL ENGINE RELIABLE AND CAPABLE LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT SOLD CERTIFIED COME CHECK IT OUT OR CALL 5195706463 FOR AN APPOINTMENT .TO SEE OUR FULL INVENTORY PLS GO TO PAYCANMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Power Mirror(s)
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Paycan Motors Ltd

Paycan Motors Ltd

1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9

