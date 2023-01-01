2014 Toyota Venza

$19,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 1 , 4 7 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 10039392

10039392 Stock #: 3614

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 101,477 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Automatic climate control Safety Traction Control Stability Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Convenience Intermittent Wipers Telescopic Steering Wheel Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Dual Climate Control Seating 5 Passenger Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Aux in TOUCHSCREEN Vehicle Stability Management VSM Electronic Stability Control ESC Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.