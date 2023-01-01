$19,999+ tax & licensing
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
Fitzgerald Motors
519-579-4995
2014 Toyota Venza
LE I4 FWD - ALLOYS! BLUETOOTH! PWR DRIVER SEAT!
Location
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
101,477KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10039392
- Stock #: 3614
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 101,477 KM
Vehicle Description
- Low mileage
- Well serviced
Freshly traded Toyota Venza LE has landed at Fitzgerald Motors with only 101,407km! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well maintained since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2.7L 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, alloy wheels, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, dual zone digital climate control, steering wheel audio controls, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, key-less entry, alarm, and more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
Only $19,999 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Seating
5 Passenger
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
