2014 Toyota Venza

101,477 KM

Details Description Features

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2014 Toyota Venza

2014 Toyota Venza

LE I4 FWD - ALLOYS! BLUETOOTH! PWR DRIVER SEAT!

2014 Toyota Venza

LE I4 FWD - ALLOYS! BLUETOOTH! PWR DRIVER SEAT!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_NoBadges

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

101,477KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10039392
  • Stock #: 3614

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 101,477 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Low mileage
- Well serviced


Freshly traded Toyota Venza LE has landed at Fitzgerald Motors with only 101,407km! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well maintained since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2.7L 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, alloy wheels, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, dual zone digital climate control, steering wheel audio controls, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, key-less entry, alarm, and more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
Only $19,999 PLUS HST & LIC


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com


* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

