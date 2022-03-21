Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Toyota Venza

195,213 KM

Details Description

$16,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Firm

519-584-1968

Contact Seller
2014 Toyota Venza

2014 Toyota Venza

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Toyota Venza

LE

Location

Auto Firm

1289 Victoria St N, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E3

519-584-1968

  1. 8760476
  2. 8760476
  3. 8760476
  4. 8760476
  5. 8760476
  6. 8760476
  7. 8760476
  8. 8760476
  9. 8760476
  10. 8760476
  11. 8760476
  12. 8760476
Contact Seller

$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

195,213KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8760476
  • Stock #: 699
  • VIN: 4T3BK3BB7EU096232

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 699
  • Mileage 195,213 KM

Vehicle Description

Our cars go through 160 point mechanical inspection and are certified above the Ontario basic standards.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Firm

2016 Volkswagen Pass...
 103,051 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2014 Mazda MAZDA3 GT...
 143,502 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2013 Honda Civic Sdn...
 121,017 KM
$16,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Firm

Auto Firm

Auto Firm

1289 Victoria St N, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E3

Call Dealer

519-584-XXXX

(click to show)

519-584-1968

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory