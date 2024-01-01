$13,999+ tax & licensing
2014 Toyota Yaris
Auto,A/C,5 Door,HB,Bluetooth,Certified,Gas Saver
Location
Auto Expo Inc.
450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-208-0770
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 158,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Auto, Ice Cold A/C, Power Group, keyless, Bluetooth, Certified, New Tires & Brakes all around, 2 sets of Key, None Smoker, Good Running Condition, Must See!!!
if the ad is online then it is available,
We Finance,,,
OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & Carfax Member,,,
We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!
Vehicle Features
