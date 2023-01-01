Menu
2014 Volkswagen Golf Wagon

133,227 KM

Details Description Features

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2.5L - BLUETOOTH! HEATED SEATS!

2.5L - BLUETOOTH! HEATED SEATS!

Location

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

Logo_AccidentFree

133,227KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9596566
  • Stock #: 3482

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3482
  • Mileage 133,227 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- 2.5L motor

Here comes a desirable VW Golf Wagon for a great price! This spacious wagon is in great condition in and out and drives very well! Regularly serviced, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Equipped with the peppy 2.5L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, heated cloth seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, A/C, AM/FM/AUX, Bluetooth, steering wheel audio control, key-less entry, alarm, and more!

Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available O.A.C!
ONLY $12,999 PLUS HST & LIC


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com


*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Bluetooth
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Rear Defrost
5 Passenger
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

