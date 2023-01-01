$12,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-579-4995
2014 Volkswagen Golf Wagon
2.5L - BLUETOOTH! HEATED SEATS!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
$12,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9596566
- Stock #: 3482
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 133,227 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- 2.5L motor
Here comes a desirable VW Golf Wagon for a great price! This spacious wagon is in great condition in and out and drives very well! Regularly serviced, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the peppy 2.5L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, heated cloth seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, A/C, AM/FM/AUX, Bluetooth, steering wheel audio control, key-less entry, alarm, and more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available O.A.C!
ONLY $12,999 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
