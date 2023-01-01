2014 Volkswagen Jetta

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,500 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 7 , 1 7 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 10093059

10093059 Stock #: A9737

A9737 VIN: 3VWDK7AJ8EM399737

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # A9737

Mileage 127,177 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Conventional Spare Tire Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.