Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #1f1f1f; font-family: Segoe UI, Tahoma, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #e9edf6;>All of our cars and trucks undergo a rigorous 160-point inspection before they are certified. We dont believe in haggling or hidden fees, so we do our best to offer the best price up front. We also offer financing to buyers with all types of credit and income.</span></p>

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

204,526 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

4dr 2.0L Man Trendline

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

4dr 2.0L Man Trendline

Location

Auto Firm

1289 Victoria St N, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E3

519-584-1968

  1. 1727397829
  2. 1727397832
  3. 1727397835
  4. 1727397839
  5. 1727397846
  6. 1727397849
  7. 1727397852
  8. 1727397860
  9. 1727397867
  10. 1727397875
  11. 1727397880
  12. 1727397887
  13. 1727397890
  14. 1727397894
  15. 1727397897
  16. 1727397900
  17. 1727397904
  18. 1727397908
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
204,526KM
VIN 3VW1K7AJ9EM408447

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1176
  • Mileage 204,526 KM

Vehicle Description

All of our cars and trucks undergo a rigorous 160-point inspection before they are certified. We don't believe in haggling or hidden fees, so we do our best to offer the best price up front. We also offer financing to buyers with all types of credit and income.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Firm

Used 2012 Ford Focus 4dr Sdn Titanium for sale in Kitchener, ON
2012 Ford Focus 4dr Sdn Titanium 123,554 KM SOLD
Used 2014 Ford Escape FWD 4dr SE for sale in Kitchener, ON
2014 Ford Escape FWD 4dr SE 126,253 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Mazda MAZDA3 4dr HB Sport Auto GX for sale in Kitchener, ON
2016 Mazda MAZDA3 4dr HB Sport Auto GX 146,756 KM SOLD

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Firm

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Firm

Auto Firm

1289 Victoria St N, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-584-XXXX

(click to show)

519-584-1968

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Firm

519-584-1968

Contact Seller
2014 Volkswagen Jetta