$14,999+ tax & licensing
519-208-0770
2014 Volkswagen Jetta
Trendline+,Auto,A/C,Certified,Bluetooth,Aux Input
Location
Auto Expo Inc.
450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,999
- Listing ID: 8620658
- VIN: 3VW2K7AJ0EM409488
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 120,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Auto, A/C, Power Group, Key Less, Certified, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Aux Input, Non Smoker, No Pets, No Rust, Good Driving Condition, New Brakes all around, 2 Set of Key's, 2 Set of Mat's, Must See!!!
Click Here to view the CarFax:
We Finance,,,
OMVIC Licensed and UCDA Member Dealer,,,
We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!
