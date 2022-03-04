Menu
2014 Volkswagen Jetta

120,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
Auto Expo Inc.

519-208-0770

Trendline+,Auto,A/C,Certified,Bluetooth,Aux Input

Location

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-208-0770

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

120,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8620658
  • VIN: 3VW2K7AJ0EM409488

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 120,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Auto, A/C, Power Group, Key Less, Certified, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Aux Input, Non Smoker, No Pets, No Rust, Good Driving Condition, New Brakes all around, 2 Set of Key's, 2 Set of Mat's, Must See!!!

Click Here to view the CarFax:

(((Car-Fax)))

We Finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed and UCDA Member Dealer,,,

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

