2014 Volkswagen Jetta

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 6 , 2 6 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 9696133

9696133 Stock #: A6959

A6959 VIN: 3VW2K7AJ3EM326959

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 156,261 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player SiriusXM Radio Additional Features Wheel Covers Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.