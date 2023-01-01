Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Volkswagen Passat

191,000 KM

Details Description

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Paycan Motors Ltd

519-742-3497

Contact Seller
2014 Volkswagen Passat

2014 Volkswagen Passat

TDI Highline TDI

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Volkswagen Passat

TDI Highline TDI

Location

Paycan Motors Ltd

1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9

519-742-3497

  1. 10029663
  2. 10029663
  3. 10029663
  4. 10029663
  5. 10029663
  6. 10029663
  7. 10029663
  8. 10029663
  9. 10029663
  10. 10029663
  11. 10029663
  12. 10029663
  13. 10029663
  14. 10029663
  15. 10029663
  16. 10029663
  17. 10029663
  18. 10029663
  19. 10029663
  20. 10029663
  21. 10029663
Contact Seller

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
191,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10029663
  • Stock #: PC1416
  • VIN: 1VWCN7A30EC114440

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # PC1416
  • Mileage 191,000 KM

Vehicle Description

HERE IS A NICE CLEAN ECONOMICAL PASSATT WITH DISEL ENGINE THIS CAR LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT AND SOLD CERTIFIED COME FOR TEST DRIVE OR CALL 5195706463 FOR AN APPOINTMENT .TO SEE OUR FULL INVENTORY PLS GO TO PAYCANMOTORS.CA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Paycan Motors Ltd

2014 Ford Escape SE
 173,000 KM
$13,495 + tax & lic
2010 Nissan Pathfind...
 194,000 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2011 Honda Odyssey E...
 224,000 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Paycan Motors Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Paycan Motors Ltd

Paycan Motors Ltd

1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9

Call Dealer

519-742-XXXX

(click to show)

519-742-3497

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory