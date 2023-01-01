2014 Volkswagen Passat

$13,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 9 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10029663

10029663 Stock #: PC1416

PC1416 VIN: 1VWCN7A30EC114440

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # PC1416

Mileage 191,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.