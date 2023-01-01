Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Volkswagen Tiguan

344,000 KM

Details Description

$6,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

Paycan Motors Ltd

519-742-3497

Contact Seller
2014 Volkswagen Tiguan

2014 Volkswagen Tiguan

S

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Volkswagen Tiguan

S

Location

Paycan Motors Ltd

1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9

519-742-3497

  1. 10188756
  2. 10188756
  3. 10188756
  4. 10188756
  5. 10188756
  6. 10188756
  7. 10188756
  8. 10188756
  9. 10188756
  10. 10188756
  11. 10188756
  12. 10188756
  13. 10188756
  14. 10188756
  15. 10188756
  16. 10188756
  17. 10188756
  18. 10188756
  19. 10188756
Contact Seller

$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
344,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10188756
  • Stock #: PC1443
  • VIN: WVGJV3AX1EW576277

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # PC1443
  • Mileage 344,000 KM

Vehicle Description

HERE IS A NICE CLEAN HWY DRIVEN SUV THAT LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT LOOKING FOR INEXPENSIVE SUV AND CERTIFIED YOU CAN COME BY AND CHECK IT OUT OR CALL 5195706463 FOR AN APPOIONTMENT .TO SEE OUR FULL INVENTORY PLS GO TO PAYCANMOTORS.CA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Paycan Motors Ltd

2011 Chrysler 200 LX
 248,000 KM
$4,995 + tax & lic
2015 Scion FR-S TRD
 137,000 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Versa No...
 138,000 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Paycan Motors Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Paycan Motors Ltd

Paycan Motors Ltd

1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9

Call Dealer

519-742-XXXX

(click to show)

519-742-3497

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory