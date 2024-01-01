$19,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Volvo S60
4DR SDN T6 PREMIER PLUS AWD
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
Certified
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 85,000 KM
Vehicle Description
super clean, great options and very low mileage. Vehicle previously sold by us, now traded back. This vehicle looks and drives like new.
carfax clean, no accidents ever.
all vehicles sold by us are fully reconditioned, oil service and certified. Visit our webpage for more exciting vehicles villageautoancaster.ca
Looking for financing? Here at Village Auto, we have partnered up with some key financing companies which allow us to offer some finance options for our specialty vehicles 2013 and older. Please ask for details. (2013 and Newer) Finance available. Rates starting from 8.99%. O.A.C.
