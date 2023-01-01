2015 Acura MDX

$23,499 + taxes & licensing 1 4 2 , 7 1 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9481671

9481671 Stock #: 3452

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 3452

Mileage 142,714 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Automatic climate control Heated Steering Wheel Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Safety Traction Control Side Airbags Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Push Button Start Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost Convenience Intermittent Wipers Proximity Key Telescopic Steering Wheel Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats 7 PASSENGER Dual Power Seats Comfort Dual Climate Control Additional Features Entertainment Package AWD Xenon Lights Automatic lights SMART KEY Fully loaded BACKUP SENSORS HID Lights Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Auto Dimming R/V Mirror SIDE WINDOW SUNSHADES LED Lights TOUCHSCREEN Front Sensors Lane Departure Alert Vehicle Stability Management VSM Electronic Stability Control ESC Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators Backup / Rear View Camera Side Turning Signals Power Rear Door / Hatch Auto Start or Remote Start Cooled / Ventilated Seats Birds Eye View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.