2015 Acura MDX
SH-AWD ELITE PKG - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! DVD! BSM!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
$23,499
- Stock #: 3452
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 142,714 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Factory remote start
- 7 passenger
Another beautiful Acura MDX Elite package has landed at Fitzgerald Motors! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Regularly maintained, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3.5L 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, 7 passenger seating, AWD, rear entertainment DVD, navigation system, back-up camera, parking sensors, lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, remote start, sunroof, leather seats, heated steering wheel, heated seats (front & rear), cooled seats, memory seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, power trunk, alloys, steering wheel controls, digital climate control, premium audio system, A/C, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, key-less entry, fog lights, xenon lights, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 7.99% O.A.C
ONLY $23,499 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
