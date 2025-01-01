$16,999+ taxes & licensing
2015 Acura RDX
AWD,Tech Pkg,Certified,GPS,Bluetooth,Sunroof,Fogs
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
$16,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 159,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Cruise the streets of Canada in style with this pristine 2015 Acura RDX, now available at Auto Expo Inc.! This luxurious SUV / Crossover combines sporty handling with refined comfort, making every drive an enjoyable experience. With its sleek white exterior and sophisticated black interior, this Acura RDX is sure to turn heads. This Certified pre-owned RDX is ready to take you on your next adventure, boasting only 159,000km on the odometer.
This Acura RDX is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. The Technology Package keeps you connected and informed, while the all-wheel-drive system provides superior control in all weather conditions.
Here are five features you'll love:
- Certified Pre-Owned Confidence: Enjoy peace of mind knowing this RDX has undergone a rigorous inspection and meets the highest standards.
- Panoramic Sunroof: Bask in the sunlight and enjoy the open air with the expansive sunroof.
- Integrated GPS Navigation: Never get lost again with the built-in GPS system, guiding you to your destination with ease.
- Bluetooth Connectivity: Seamlessly connect your phone for hands-free calling and audio streaming.
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD): Conquer Canadian winters and enjoy confident handling in any weather with the advanced AWD system.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™
- We finance,,,
OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & Carfax Member,,,
we specialize in Domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget!
Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West Kitchener!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Vendora Credit Inc
