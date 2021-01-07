Menu
2015 Acura TLX

154,732 KM

Details Description Features

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

9-Spd AT SH-AWD w/Advance Package - NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! REMOTE START!

Location

154,732KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Stock #: 2635

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 154,732 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Timing belt service completed
- Dealer serviced
- AWD

Another beautiful Acura TLX Elite package has landed at Fitzgerald Motors! This spacious sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives exceptionally smooth! Dealer maintained, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3.5L 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, navigation system, back-up camera, parking sensors, lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, remote start, sunroof, leather seats, heated seats (front & rear), cooled seats, memory seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, alloys, steering wheel controls, digital climate control, upgraded audio system, A/C, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, key-less entry, fog lights, xenon lights, and much more! Too many features to list!!!

Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 4.99% O.A.C
ONLY $14,900 PLUS HST & LIC

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Heated rear seats
5 Passenger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
HID Lights
Tech Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
LED Lights
Rear cross traffic alert
TOUCHSCREEN
Front Sensors
LANE DEPARTURE ALERT
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Auto Start or Remote Start
Cooled / Ventilated Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

