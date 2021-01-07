2015 Acura TLX

+ taxes & licensing
519-579-4995
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
Vehicle Highlights:
- Timing belt service completed
- Dealer serviced
- AWD
Another beautiful Acura TLX Elite package has landed at Fitzgerald Motors! This spacious sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives exceptionally smooth! Dealer maintained, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3.5L 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, navigation system, back-up camera, parking sensors, lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, remote start, sunroof, leather seats, heated seats (front & rear), cooled seats, memory seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, alloys, steering wheel controls, digital climate control, upgraded audio system, A/C, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, key-less entry, fog lights, xenon lights, and much more! Too many features to list!!!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 4.99% O.A.C
ONLY $14,900 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
