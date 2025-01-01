Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Audi Q5

123,252 KM

Details Features

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Audi Q5

2.0T Progressiv

Watch This Vehicle
12964379

2015 Audi Q5

2.0T Progressiv

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

  1. 12964379
  2. 12964379
  3. 12964379
  4. 12964379
  5. 12964379
  6. 12964379
  7. 12964379
  8. 12964379
  9. 12964379
  10. 12964379
  11. 12964379
  12. 12964379
  13. 12964379
  14. 12964379
  15. 12964379
  16. 12964379
  17. 12964379
  18. 12964379
  19. 12964379
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
123,252KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WA1LFCFP8FA012038

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 123,252 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc

Used 2019 Honda Civic LX l Low Mileage l Mint Condition l Fuel Efficient for sale in Kitchener, ON
2019 Honda Civic LX l Low Mileage l Mint Condition l Fuel Efficient 71,315 KM $20,289 + tax & lic
Used 2018 RAM 1500 ST for sale in Kitchener, ON
2018 RAM 1500 ST 119,963 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan Special Edition for sale in Kitchener, ON
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan Special Edition 55,000 KM $16,995 + tax & lic

Email Vendora Credit Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Call Dealer

519-829-XXXX

(click to show)

519-829-5628

Alternate Numbers
519-829-5628
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

2015 Audi Q5